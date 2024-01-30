Subsidy removal: Residents resort to using Ox-drawn carts in Katsina

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, some residents of Daura in Katsina State have resorted to using Ox-drawn carts in conveying their goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during a visit to their park, some residents were seen using the Ox-drawn carts in conveying their goods.

Some of those using such ancient means of transportation, said they were forced to do that due to the high cost of the conventional means, occasioned by subsidy removal.

Some riders of the Ox-drawn carts said that their businesses are now booming because of more patronage by low-income earners in the town.

Malam Kabir Adamu, who use the Ox-drawn carts, said he resorted to the carts just to cut costs and reduce the burden and pressure on him.

According to him, “I decided to abandon the conventional means of transportation because I can’t afford it, the cost is triple what we normally pay.

“Therefore, it’s necessary for us to choose an alternative way of moving our goods from one place to another, which we can afford to pay.

“We are now struggling for what to eat, because prices of goods are no longer affordable like before.”

Malam Muhammad Sani, an ox-drawn cart rider, said although this mode of transportation has been in existence for about 50 years, he has never seen such huge patronage until now.

“Many people, especially the low-income earners, are no longer using vehicles to convey their goods due to the high cost, except when they are taking such goods far away from town.

“Because of this, they are now patronizing us and business is now bringing in more money,” he disclosed.

According to him, in spite of the state government’s effort in providing more and affordable means of transportation, the people are still having challenges in conveying their goods. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

