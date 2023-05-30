Subsidy Removal: NLC urges Tinubu to put palliative measures in place

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congressm(NLC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to put palliative measures in place before removing fuel subsidy.

Mr Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Tinubu announced the fuel subsidy removal during his inaugural speech on Monday, saying that subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.

Tinubu pledged to re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, healthcare and jobs that would materially improve the lives of millions.

Ajaero said that the NLC would staunchly oppose the decision.

“We at the Nigeria Labour are outraged by the pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu removing ‘fuel subsidy’ without due consultations with critical stakeholders.

“Or without putting in place palliative measures to cushion the harsh effects of the ‘subsidy removal,” he said.

He said that within hours of Mr President’s pronouncement, the nation had gone into a tailspin due to a combination of service shut downs and product price hike, in some places representing over 300 per cent price adjustment.

He said that by the decision, Tinubu on his inauguration day had brought tears and sorrow to millions of Nigerians instead of hope.

The NLC president also said that Mr President had equally devalued the quality of their lives by over 300 per cent and counting.

According to him, it is no heroism to commit against the people this level of cruelty at any time, let alone on an inauguration day.

“If he is expecting a medal for taking this decision, he would certainly be disappointed to receive curses for the people of Nigeria consider this decision not only a slight but a big betrayal.

“On our part, we are demanding the immediate withdrawal of this policy. The implications of this decision are grave for our security and well-being.

“We wonder if President Tinubu gave a thought to why his predecessors in office refused to implement this highly injurious policy decision?”.

He added that “we also wonder if he also forgot the words he penned down on January 8, 2012, but issued on January 11, 2012.

“In light of the foregoing, we advise Tinubu to respect his own postulations and economic theories instead of daring the people. It could be a costly gamble,” he cautioned. (NAN)