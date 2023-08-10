Subsidy Removal: Jigawa Govt rolls out palliatives for less privileged, SMEs

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Jigawa Government has rolled out palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy among people in the state, including entrepreneurs, Small and Medium Scale Business (SMEs) operators.

The State Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa, stated this when he addressed newsmen on the resolutions of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Dutse.

Musa said the state government had approved N134 million for the purchase of five trucks of rice for distribution to less privileged people.

He explained that the approval was to complement the efforts of the Federal Government which donated five trucks of rice to the state government for distribution as palliative to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“The executive council has delibrated on the Federal Government intervention with five trucks of rice, received through SEMA for distribution across the 27 LGAs as palliative to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The removal has caused hike in the prices of food items and other commodities.

“The council has also approved the purchase of additional five trucks of rice at the cost of N134 million to cover more beneficiaries,” he said.

The commissioner added that the council also considered and approved another empowerment programme for 1,500 young entrepreneurs running existing businesses across the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to him, each of the beneficiaries will receive N50, 000 to enhance their businesses.

Musa said the programme would be executed by the Ministry of Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, in collaboration with the state Youths Employment and Employment Agency.

He further stated that the council approved to support 1,000 SMEs with N100,000 each, under its J-Cares, a World Bank supported programme.

The commissioner, however, pointed out that only those SMEs that made the World Bank’s criteria of being registered, has bank accounts, BVN and have at least two employees.

According to Musa, tha state government will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will uplift the living standard of people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government, in its maiden executive council meeting on July 26, approved N50 million to empower 1,000 women traders, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on their businesses. (NAN)

