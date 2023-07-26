Subsidy removal: Jigawa earmerks N50m to empower 1,000 women traders

By Muhammad Nasir-Bashir

The Jigawa government says it has approved N50 million to empower 1,000 women traders, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on their businesses.

The State Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa stated this at a news conference at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said the approval followed a memo presented to the council by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Hadiza Abdulwahab.

This, he said, would cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the part of the women traders who are most vulnerable.

“The Council ordered the ministry to select 1,000 women petty traders and support them with N50, 000 each, to enhance their businesses.

“This is just the beginning, more programmes and projects will follow, to support the people as part of our efforts to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal,” he said.

He said that Gov. Umar Namadi had congratulated the new council members on their inauguration and reminded them about the vision to develop the state.

He said the governor highlighted his 12-point agenda (Greater Jigawa Agenda), which he used as a campaign tool, and stressed the need for the council members to ensure effective synergy with other tiers of the government. (NAN)

