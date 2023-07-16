Subsidy removal: FG assures quick relief to Nigerians

By Muhammad Lawal

The Chairman, Palliative Committee on Subsidy Removal and Kebbi Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has assured Nigerians that efforts were on to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

The governor gave the assurance when members of the committee met in Abuja on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement by the governor’s Spokesman, Ahmed Idris.

The meeting had in attendance Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Uba Sani of Kaduna and Hyacindu Alia of Benue, as well representatives of the Organised Labour and Civil Society Organisations.

The Chairman assured that Nigerians would have a course to smile soon as the committee was doing its best to bring succour and ease current difficulties.

“The committee sat and deliberated on possible ways to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and very soon Nigerians will start reaping the benefits of this.

“We are determined to come up with a good and suitable outcome that will benefit Nigerians, therefore, be rest assured that the committee is up to the task.

“All we need is patience, support and cooperation from all Nigerians to enable us achieve the set goals and objectives of establishing the committee by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” the Kebbi governor said.

It could be recalled that on June 19, the federal government and the leadership of the NLC and the TUC agreed that all the issues and demands related to palliatives should be concluded within eight weeks. (NAN)

