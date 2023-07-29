Subsidy removal: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students

By Yakubu Uba

The governments of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have started taking steps to contain the hike in transportation caused by removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governments, which operate own transport companies, have continued to ensure that their fares remain lower than what obtains in motor parks.

In Borno, Gov. Babagana Zulum had approved the release of 50 buses to address the situation.

According to Mallam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, the buses will be added to the fleet of the state owned transport outfit, Borno Express Corporation.

Gusau said that 30 vans were also provided to provide farmers, particularly those residing inside Maiduguri, free ride to outskirts of the state capital where their farmlands are located.

A University of Maiduguri student, Mustapha Abdullahi, and a government worker, Ali Modu who patronised government buses picking passengers at N50 per drop, lauded government for the intervention.

“I patronise Borno Express buses everyday, paying N50 from Post Office to University of Maiduguri as against N150 being collected by taxis and tricyclists,” Abdullahi said.

In Adamawa, the state government had constituted a special committee on mitigating the effects of subsidy removal with Dr Amos Edgar, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman of the committee.

Edgar revealed plan by Adamawa Government to purchase shuttle buses for workers and inter-local government transportation at subsidised rate.

He said that other measures taken by government was the approval of N10,000 monthly subsidy for all workers and pensioners.

Mr Labaran Salisu, the Director, Transport, Adamawa Ministry of Transport, said that some of the 250 partially leased vehicles in the ministry’s custody for inter-state services, would be deployed for town service at subsidised rate.

In Yobe, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, said that plans were underway to provide free transport to students and civil servants.

“Very soon the state government will provide buses for free transportation for civil servants and students,” Goje said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

