Subsidy: Mutfwang seeks collaboration to revamp Nigeria’s economy

By Cecilia Ijuo

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has called for collaboration between the Federal and State Governments to revamp the Nigerian economy and to find lasting solution to the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Mutfwang made the call while addressing newsman on Friday in Abuja.

The governor was reacting to recent hike in pump price of petrol from about N540 Naira per litre to N617 per litre.

He said the development was taking a toll on Nigerians.

He further said, while the palliative measures being put in place at the different government levels was a good development, there was a need to have a long term plan.

According to him, the long term plan should be centred around policies that will tackle the general economic crisis faced by Nigerians.

“This is the price we are paying for our inability to take critical decisions in the past.

“This accumulated till now and it has come upon us as a crisis.”

“What I believe government is doing at all levels is to see how to ameliorate the sufferings that have come as a result of this increase, “he said.

The governor said, “there are many factors that are beyond our control.

“The National Economic Council met and discussed a set of palliatives that will be reeled out in the coming days and weeks.

“These are only temporary measures.

“We need to revamp the economy and ensure that the living capacity of Nigerians is improved upon.”(NAN)

