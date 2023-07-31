Subsidy: Buni directs c’ttee to hasten mobilisation, delivery of palliatives

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has directed the state committee on palliatives to mobilise and distribute relief materials to the citizenry to cushion fuel subsidy removal.

Buni gave the directive in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu Monday.

“ The committee will mobilise resources at the disposal of the state government to support the people.

“The committee has commenced work and working out plans and strategies to cover every sector of the society, especially those in need.

“It is going to be comprehensive and total, with priority attention given to those who truly deserve the support,” he said.

The governor also directed the committee to map out a holistic approach to identify areas that required immediate, intermediate, and long term interventions.

Buni said already, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had commenced distribution of food materials to People with disabilities.

He said government would provide more support in critical sectors like transportation, education, empowerment programmes, health care service delivery, among others.

The governor assured that the interventions would cover the private sector, civil servants, farmers, students, among others.

Buni urged the people to co-operate with his government in its efforts to provide support to the people to cushion the hardships.

He, however, warned that government would not tolerate any act of sabotage that would deny the people access to the laudable interventions.(NAN)

