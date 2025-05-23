Subsidise gas to save forest…. Climatologist urges FG

A Climatologist, Mr Nurudden Bello, has called on the Federal Government to subsidise gas, kerosene to reduce tree felling and promote cleaner energy use.

By Ezra Musa

Bello, the Director of African Climate Reporters (ACR), made the call on Friday in Kaduna, during a visit to Womenhood School of Health Science and Technology.

He said the high cost of cooking gas and kerosene forces many households to rely on firewood and charcoal, worsening deforestation in Northern Nigeria.

“Making gas and kerosene affordable will reduce pressure on forests and encourage households to adopt safer and cleaner energy sources,” he said.

Bello, advocated for the promotion of fuel-efficient cooking stoves, especially among women in rural and urban areas as part of broader efforts to curb environmental degradation.

He emphasised the importance of tree planting in addressing environmental challenges such as desertification, erosion and windstorms.

According to him, planting trees around homes, schools, markets, hospitals, and places of worship can serve as natural barriers against strong winds and prevent soil erosion.

“In places like Kasuwan Magani in Southern Kaduna, several homes and worship centres have been destroyed by windstorms, damage that could have been mitigated by adequate tree cover,” he said.

He added that tree roots help to bind the soil particularly in areas with loose or weak soil, thereby preventing land degradation.

He described tree planting as a simple, low-cost solution with long-term benefits, including soil protection and environmental stability.

“Trees are more than just part of our landscape, they’re a natural defense against many environmental threats,” he said.

Bello called on government agencies, environmental stakeholders to intensify awareness campaigns and support afforestation efforts at the grassroots level.(NAN)(nannews.ng)