SUBEB threatens to revoke contracts for violation of agreements

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has threatened to revoke contracts awarded for the construction and renovation of schools from the contractors that failed to adhere to the terms of agreements.



This is contained in a statement signed by Gana Lawal-Ahmed.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the board and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.



According to the PRO, the contractors have one week from Monday, to move to sites and complete their work based on the contracts specifications or face revocation.



“It has come to the notice of the board that some contractors recently awarded contracts for 2020/2021 UBE intervention have not resumed sites since the awards of the contracts.



“They should move to sites immediately and deliver quality work and on time or consider their contracts forfeited,” the board spokesperson added.



The statement added that already Muhammad Shuaibu, Director, Physical Planning of the board has set machinery in process to ensure implementation of this decision.



The PRO added that the board could no longer condone situation where contractors executed projects at their own discretion.



“Affected contractors are to take note, as government will not compromise its stands on this issue,” he said.



Lawal-Ahmed said Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration was determined to improve the standard of education, considered a great ingredient for fighting poverty.



He, therefore, advised the affected contractors to collect their warning letters on Monday, Aug. 29 at the board headquarters unfailingly. (NAN)

