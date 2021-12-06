SUBEB promises to end menace of out-of-school children in Oyo

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (OYOSUBEB) has vowed to eradicate the menace of out-of-school children in the state.

The Executive Chairman, OYOSUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran, said this in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

Adeniran, who recently clinched the Exemplary Performance Award by the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said that concrete measures had been put in place to get the children off the streets.

According to him, the implementation of Better Education Service Delivery for All programme (BESDA), an initiative of the Federal Government, has changed the ugly trend of school children roaming the streets in Oyo State.

The SUBEB boss said that the initiative was geared towards ensuring that the number of out-of-school children is drastically reduced while improving literacy among school-age children in Nigeria.

“I thanked Gov. Seyi Makinde, who is primarily concerned about the education sector in Oyo State.

“His interest has helped the state in making significant progress in eradicating the menace.

“The BESDA programme, which is supported by World Bank, is targeted at out-of-school children to increase equitable access, improve literacy and strengthen accountability for results in basic education delivery in Nigeria,” he said.

While making reference to the recent award, Adeniran lauded the NUJ and vowed that the award among other recognitions would spur him and his team to do more in improving the basic education sub-sector in Oyo State. (NAN)

