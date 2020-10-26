SUBEB Projects : Nasarawa Assembly lauds Sule on counterpart funding, investment in education

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has expressed satisfaction with the level of Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s investment and passion for the education sector.

The assembly also lauded the governor for the payment of 2019 State Universal Basic Education Board( SUBEB) counterpart funding.

Mr Daniel Ogazi, Chairman House Committee on Education, gave the commendation in Lafia when the management of the state Universal Basic Educstion Board ( SUBEB) appeared before the committee to assess their 2020 budget performance.

Ogazi (APC- Kokona East) said that the commendations became imperative considering the governor’s passion and huge investment in the education sector.

“First and foremost, I want to congratulate Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the payment of the 2019 Counterpart fund for the state SUBEB projects.

“These projects, if constructed, will have direct bearing on the education sector.

“I also want to commend the management of SUBEB for doing their best toward effective supervision of projects toward ensuring quality education in the state.

“We have gone round inspecting school projects, some were 100 percent completed, while others are at 80 percent levels, among others, the board has done well and we commend you for that,”he said.

He urged the management of the board to continue to ensure effective supervision of the projects across all the schools and teachers for quality service delivery as well as involving local communities, especially village and district heads in monitoring projects in their domain.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Dan’ Azumi, the SUBEB chairman, appreciated the committee for given the board its maximum support to succeed.

“We want to commend Gov. Abdullahi Sule for having passion and investing in the education sector,”he said.

Dan ‘Azumi reemphasized that only qualified contractors will work for the board, adding that contracts are carried out in line with the public procurement laws.

Meanwhile, the management of the Nasarawa State Scholarshop Board led by its Executive Secretary, Mr Danlami Ikpobese, also appeared before the committee to defend its 2020 budget assessment.

Furthermore, the management of Nasarawa State Bureau for Information Communication Technology (ICT) led by its Directot General, Shehu Ibrahim appeared before the committee for the bureau’s 2020 budget performance. (NAN)