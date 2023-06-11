SUBEB Muslims community lauds Adeniran for promoting Islamic culture 

By Ibukun Emiola

The Muslim community in Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYO SUBEB), has commended Dr Nureni Adeniran, immediate past Executive Chairman of the board, for promoting Islamic culture and his ability to respect all religions.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday by Mr Adebami Raji, on behalf of the community.

Raji thanked Adeniran for contributing immensely to the expansion project toward increasing the capacity of the board’s mosque.

He said that the Mosque under Adeniran’s leadership had become a hub for Islamic studies, where worshippers come to learn about the rich heritage and teachings of Islam.

According to him, in the last four years, Adeniran had been a good ambassador of the Muslim community, during which he promoted peace, tolerance and understanding among different religious communities.

“In the last four years, you have made tremendous strides in promoting Islamic culture and religious tolerance among staff members of the board.

“Your contributions have made it possible for us to achieve our mission as a community, as you provided us with moral support.

“And, we remember very well your generous contributions during our fight against COVID-19,” Raji said.

Also, the Imam of SUBEB Mosque, Dawood Akande, said that the relationship between Christians and Muslims blossomed under the leadership of Adeniran.

Akande, under Adeniran’s instruction and watch, Muslims at the board started observing Juma’at service at the mosque.

He prayed for Adeniran’s progression in the public service, praying Almighty Allah to grant the foremost administrator his heart desires. (NAN)

