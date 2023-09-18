SUBEB boss begs Plateau teachers to shelve planned strike

Mr Sunday Amuna, the Executive Chairman, Plateau Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has appealed to primary school teachers in the state to have a rethink on their plans to embark on strike.

Amuna made the appeal on Monday, shortly after monitoring resumption of pupils in some primary schools in Jos and environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that primary school teachers in some local government areas (LGAs), are planning to commence an industrial action over outstanding salary arrears.

NAN also reports that the teachers affected by the non payment of salaries were from Bassa, Jos South, Bokkos, Pankshin, Mikkang, Langtang North and Langtang South LGAs.

“I received a letter that teachers in Jos South, Langtang South, and many other areas are planning to embark on strike over outstanding salary arrears.

“It is not the fault of this administration that salaries of some teachers have not been paid, it is an inherited problem because the former chairmen of these areas left with these monies.

“This administration will not joke with salaries and incentives of teachers and other workers, because we believe in giving labourers their wages.

“So, I want to appeal to teachers planning to embark on strike to shelve such plans for the sake of our children; and let us put heads together to address this matter amicably,” he appealed.

Amuna, who commended the pupils and students of the schools visited for early resumption, decried dearth of infrastructure and paucity of qualified teachers for some core subjects.

“The turnout of students and teachers is quite impressive, but these are challenges that need urgent attention.

“There is shortage of facilities, particularly furniture and other learning materials.

“But I want to assure the people of Plateau that we will do our best to address these gaps, and ensure our children get quality education,” he said.

NAN reports that some of the schools visited by the chairman were the Obasanjo Model Schools, Hwolshe, LEA, Jos South, among others. (NAN)

