SUBEB attributes technical hitches to delay in Kwara workers’ salary

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has attributed the delay in the payment of SUBEB workers’ June salary to technical hitches.SUBEB Chairman, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin, said attempt to force the payment through the already faulty platform might result in multiple payments into individual accounts.”

Kwara Government as at last Monday credited our account with full funds required for the payment of SUBEB workers’ salary.”The Head Office of our parent bank, in conjunction with our financial consultants, has being on the matter since yesterday when it was discovered that the payment platform had developed technical problems.”Attempt to force the payment through the already faulty platform may result in multiple payments into individual accounts.”

Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq is on top of the situation and he has directed that all technical hitches must be resolved today unfailingly,” the chairman said.He, however, appealed for patience with the assurance that all SUBEB workers would soon be paid their June salary. (NAN)

