Stylist docked for allegedly beating up man

A 27-year-old stylist, Mary Sunday was on on Wednesday, docked in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating ip man, causing his tooth to fall out.

The police charged Sunday, who resides in new Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT with five counts of criminal conspiracy, force, assault, causing hurt and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Adeyemi Kolawole of Angwa Gede Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at the police station on Oct. 12.

Tanko said that the defendant on Oct. 4 accused the complainant of stealing her phone and later conspired with eight other boys, now at large to beat him up.

He said that in the cause of the beating, his glasses worth N10, 000 was broken and one of his front tooth fell out.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 96, 263, 264, 240 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Punarimam Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Balogun said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must present means of identification.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 17 for hearing.(NAN)

