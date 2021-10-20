Stylist docked for allegedly beating up man

A 27-year-old stylist, Mary Sunday was on on Wednesday, docked in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating ip man, causing his tooth to fall out.

police charged Sunday, who resides in new Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT with five counts of criminal conspiracy, force, assault, causing hurt and mischief.

Prosecution Counsel, Tanko told court complainant, Adeyemi Kolawole of Angwa Gede Gwagwalada, Abuja reported matter at police station on Oct. 12.

Tanko said defendant on Oct. 4 accused the of stealing her phone and later conspired with eight other boys, now at large to beat him up.

He said in cause of beating,  his glasses worth N10, 000 was broken and one of his front tooth fell out.

prosecutor said offence contravened provisions of sections 96, 263, 264, 240 and 327 of Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Punarimam Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Balogun said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must present means of identification.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 17 for hearing.(NAN)

