Study finds sharp increase in suicidal thoughts among kids-CNN

by Hadiza Mohammed

CNN on Wednesday reported that a research has found that visits to emergency rooms with suicidal thoughts increased sharply among U.S. children and teenagers.

CNN reported citing a study published on Monday in the journal, ‘Pediatrics’.

The study found that visits to the emergency department caused by suicidal thoughts increased 59 per cent from 2016-2017 to 2019-2021, and hospitalisations for suicidal thoughts increased 57 per cent between fall 2019 and fall 2020.

The effects of COVID-19 pandemic drew renewed attention to suicide in teens and young children, but the study showed that the increase started even before the global health crisis.

The Biden administration said in June that there has been an “unprecedented mental health crisis” among kids. (Xinhua/NAN)

