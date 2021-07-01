Students who live on campus are academically and morally upright – Unilorin Don

The Dean of Student Affairs, University of Ilorin, Prof. Lanre Ajibade, has said that students who live on campus are better academically and morally.

Ajibade made this disclosure on Thursday in Ilorin while briefing newsmen.

He said that available statistics had shown incontrovertibly that students who reside on campus do much better academically and are more morally upright than their colleagues who live off campus.

He added that students who lived on campus graduate with respectable grades because they usually had more time for their studies since they were not exposed to distractions.

He urged students of the institution to reside on campus in view of the many advantages derivable from doing so.

He noted that students would have the opportunity of having constant access to reliable internet services and adequate security of lives and properties, regular supply of electricity and potable water.

He said that students who live on the campus would not have problems transport problems and would also enjoy quality free health services, he observed.

Ajibade enjoined parents and guardians to prioritise accommodation on campus for their children and wards, pointing out that it would preserve and promote their dignity, integrity, and decency.

“Such students would be insulated against every form of harmful youthful exuberance,” he said.

The dean explained that though the school hostels could not take more than 4,006 students, private hostels can take up to 9,000 students.

He noted that despite the advantages, students do not take advantage of the private hostels for reasons best known to them.

“It is in view of the need to bridge the gap that the university authorities invited private investors to build and operate hostels on campus.

“Quite a significant number of investors had taken advantage of the invitation to build and operate private hostels with very moderate charges,” he added.

The dean noted that only students at the university who have paid relevant fees and who were on good standings were allowed to occupy those hostels.

He warned that any non-student caught residing in the hostels would be handed over to the security agencies for prosecution.

Also speaking with newsmen, Mr. Saheed Baba, the Chairman, Association of Private Hostels Investors, said that all the hostels were of high quality.

According to him, going by the agreement the private hostel owners entered with the university, the investors would operate the facilities for 21 years after which the two parties would review the agreement.

Mr Tunji Baruwa, who is the Secretary to the Association, commended the management of the university for the opportunity provided him and his colleagues to invest in the building of the nation’s future leaders.

He assured the students that the private investors would continue to make those hostels habitable through regular maintenance. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...