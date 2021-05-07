The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has promised to make students’ welfare a priority.

Fasina gave the assurance when a delegation of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by its President, Sunday Asefon, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Oye-Ekiti on Friday.

The vice-chancellor said that due to his high regard for students and staff of the university, he had made their welfare one of his administration’s priorities.

“I have a very high regard for students and that is why since I came on board, I have attended very quickly to their welfare; and I equally have huge support from NANS.

“I want to assure all executive members of NANS that I will always operate an open door policy with the students’ governing body.

“I recently gave a new car to the Students’ Union Government of this university.

“I am planning to build a befitting secretariat for them and I will lay the foundation of the building before my 100 days in office.

“We will seek for corporate bodies to support in building the secretariat,” he said.

Fasina said that efforts had been made to lighten up the entire campus, particularly in the night, by supplying electricity to the campus.

He noted that the availability of electricity supply to the campus would also enhance security measures put in place for the students.

He promised to also build hostels that would accommodate 70 per cent of the students’ population.

Earlier, the president of NANS had said that the visit was to congratulate, commend and assure the vice-chancellor of the support of the students’ governing body.

“It is a pleasure that the executive members of NANS are on a visit to your office. Since I emerged as the president of NANS, I have spoken with you on phone severally but I haven’t come officially.

“We have come officially to congratulate you as your children with the assurance that we will continue to support you.

“You supported us while we were preparing for the election that brought us in and thank God, we encountered victory in the election,” he said.

Asefon applauded the vice chancellor for his kind gesture of supporting indigent students to continue with their academic pursuit regardless of their challenges. (NAN)

