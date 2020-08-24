Students urge FG to reopen tertiary institutions

Some students of higher institutions in Ekiti on Monday called on the Federal Government to reopen schools, especially the tertiary institutions across the country.

Some of the students told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole Ekiti that if the Federal Government could reopen the higher institutions, it would help them to catch up with the academic session.

Bolaji Oni, a 300-level Student of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), appealed to the Federal Government to take quick steps in reopening schools to enable them do their research and academic works.

Oni said that sitting at home in the last five months had not been easy for him, saying that he had been sleeping and eating without doing any duty.

He urged the government to come up with further measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to enable the students resume their studies.

Another Student, Bimpe Odusanya of Ekiti State University (EKSU), said that if both the State and Federal Governments could approve the reopening of markets, supermarkets and churches, the universities should not be left out.

Odusanya said that the education sector of the country should be given priority over markets, supermarkets and other places that the government had eased the lockdown.

She appealed to the Federal Government to hasten the reopening of the universities to enable fresh academic works to begin.

Bayo Ikudayo, a 200-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, said that the reopening of the universities was long overdue.

“It is quite unfortunate that government had to still close down the universities while markets and other places with a lot of people were allowed to open.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government to consider the plight of the students who have been at home for the past five months,’’ he said.

Folake Awolokun, a 300-level student of University of Jos, also pleaded for the reopening of universities.

Awolokun said that she was eager to resume and focus on her academic pursuit.

She said the decision of the Federal Government not to reopen schools was delaying the opening of the universities with the issue of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yet to be resolved.

She appealed to the members of ASUU and the Federal Government to reach an agreement to enable smooth opening and resumption of students for academic works.

NAN reports that some of the students living in Ikole Ekiti have been engaging in various businesses to earn money before resuming in their respective universities. (NAN)