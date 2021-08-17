Students union advocates holistic approach to tackle drug abuse

The Pan-African Students Union Parliament (ASUP) on Tuesday called for a holistic approach to tackling illicit drug trafficking and abuse in the country.

The Nigerian Coordinator of ASUP, Mr Henry Nwankwo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Nwankwo decried the high rate of drug abuse among teenagers and students in the country.

He said the increasing rate of drug abuse had called for urgent intervention of governments, families, schools and organisations.

According to him, there is a need for government to put in place policies that will bring drastic reduction in drug abuse, gender-based violence and illicit trafficking.

“As these are the roots of social crimes in the society,” he said.

Nwankwo urged the Federal Government to key into the international human rights standard by mainstreaming gender and age perspective into drug related policies.

He said that legal age restrictions on existing drug-related health services should be reviewed and made accessible.

“The Federal Government needs to do more to tackle illicit drug trafficking and abuse in the country.

“It must prioritise and address the root causes of involvement in drug trade, including poverty and social marginalisation.

“A holistic approach that requires the effort of all stakeholders should be applied to tackle this menace that has bedeviled the country.

“Governments, international organisations, NGOs, parents, religious bodies, traditional rulers, head of schools at various levels and entire community need to wake up and fight to save children from the tragedy of drug abuse,” Nwankwo said.

Nwankwo said the effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking were far-reaching and the negative impact on individual, families and society, as a whole was multi-fold.

“Many families are battling and contending with drug addicts, some have quit schools and work dysfunctional homes, some are on the verge of lunacy or battling with acute diseases.

“Drug abuse leads to the deterioration of an individual’s relationship, finances and health.

“Drug abuse can lead to mental health problems such as depression, paranoia, hallucinations and brain damage,” he said.

Nwankwo said one of the mandates of the union was to campaign against use of illicit substances, drug abuse and addiction.

According to him, the union is on its first-phase of campaign against drug abuse; moving round Nigerian universities and polytechnics to educate students on the dangers of drug abuse and the need to abstain from it. (NAN)

