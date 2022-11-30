Students’ training: Katsina Govt, FUDMA sign MoU on health facilities

By Abbas Bamalli

The Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to use the state government’s healthcare facilities for clinical training of its students.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina by the spokesperson of the University, Malam Habib Umar-Amin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the institution has recently introduced Health Sciences programmes in the university.

According to him, the MoU with the government, provides a framework for the students to participate in clinical posting and other related training, which is designed to equip them with the required skills for effective healthcare delivery.

“The training is part of the students’ requirement for the award of Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.Nsc.), Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (B.MLS) and Bachelor Radiography (B.Rad.).

“It is mandatory for each student to undergo a supervised clinical training programme to acquaint them with the current technological development in health laboratories.

“Some of the hospitals to be used under the MoU are General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital Katsina, General Hospital Katsina, and Turai Yar’Adua Maternal and Children Hospital Katsina.

“Other hospitals include General Hospital Dutsin-Ma, Comprehensive Health Centre Dutsin-Ma and Primary Health Care Centre, Abukur.”

Umar-Amin added that the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, said FUDMA had since begun the health related courses.

He said the university was desirous of the health facilities to train such students as part of their requirements for completion of the various programmes.

He said the university was committed to ensuring that the students got the best of clinical training and shall vigorously pursue it, to make the students excel in their academic pursuit.

“On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Mr. Yakubu Nuhu-Danja, lauded the initiative.

“He said it will go a long way in boosting health care delivery in the state, especially as it relates to the manpower challenge that is key in health care service delivery,” the spokesperson quoted Nuhu-Danja saying.

“He said the state government, through the ministry of health, the implementing partner, will ensure all the terms of the agreement are adequately met for the benefit of both parties and the students who are the major beneficiaries.” (NAN)