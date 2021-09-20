Students seek interventions in sea incursion in Ondo riverine communities

National Association of Ilaje Students (NAIS) has called on Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of State and President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in sea incursion into some riverine communities in state.

In a statement in Okitipupa, Ondo, on Monday,  NAIS said that sea incursion could wipe off oil-rich communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of State, if not checked.

statement was signed by National President of NAIS, Mr Moses Omotade.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 200 residents have been affected by sea incursion in Aiyetoro, Mese, Gbagira, Idiogba, Awoye and neighbouring communities.

Omotade said that association organised a walk at  weekend to draw governments’ attention to the plight of residents of the riverine communities.

He said that walk tagged, “Fear of Extinction” was organised at Igbokoda.

national president noted that communities’ livelihood were fishing and boat making.

Omotade said that destructions through sea incursion resulted from crude oil exploration.

He appealed to governments to tackle challenge.

“We also appeal for provision of a refugee camp, where all affected residents can be accommodated with adequate care and support from state and federal governments and oil multinationals.

“We also appeal that the Ilaje LGA Chairman, Goke Jatuwase, addresses NAIS. (NAN)

