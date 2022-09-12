Students resume in FCT public, private schools

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Pupils and students resumed in some private and public schools within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some schools within Gwagwalada and Kuje Area councils saw students in their large numbers in their classes.

NAN reports that parents were bringing in students in some schools namely Madona Nursery and Primary School, Demonstration Primary School, St. David Nursery and Primary school in Gwagwalada Area Council.

At the Girlcrest Nursery and Primary School and Arada International College in Kuje Area Council, the schools security personnel were checking temperatures of pupils and they were made to use hand sanitisers before entering their classes.

Mrs Evlyn David, a parent appealed with schools to be considerate with tuition and other fees, especially with the hard economic situation in the country to enable students resume school.

David said that her children’s school had a sharp increase in the fees when she went to pay for their school fees and other fees were also increased.

Another parent, Mrs Dorothy Zakaria said she was happy that both the school and parents had provided necessary safety equipment for students’ resumption.

She called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to reach a workable and speedy resolution to enable university students go back to school.

One of the students at Arada International College in Kuje, Mohammed Mani, expressed delight with the resumption, saying “he is happy to continue with his studies after two months at home.’’

Also, Miss Joy Ukari, another student said she was excited that the school had finally reopened; adding that she was fully prepared for the resumption. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

