Students praise LASG for commitment to bursary payment

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) has praised the state government for commitment to bursary payment to students of Lagos origin.

The National President of NULASS, Mr Shasanya Akinola, made the commendation in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Akinola said that the government through its scholarship board had made much bursary payments for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The union leader described as fake, a speculation that some students were planning a mass protest against non-payment of bursaries for 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

Akiola said that plans were ongoing to ensure that any outstanding payments would be made.

He said: “Lagos State Government has always reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to the welfare of indigenous students of the state, as efforts are ongoing to ensure that disbursement of outstanding payments is made.

“This is evidenced in the last communication between the Lagos State Scholarship Board executives led by Mr Rahman Lekki and our national union with other stakeholders in attendance, on Sept. 7.”

“We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring that the welfare of indigenous students are met,” he said.

He urged the students to remain peaceful.

“Through dialogue, commitment and strategic collaboration, we can continue to uphold the excellence of our great state,” he added. (NAN)

