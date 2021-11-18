Students need practical skills for global competitiveness – NECETEM D-G

Prof. Okechukwu Ukwuoma, Director General, National Centre for Technology Management (NECETEM), says the practical skills acquired by students during their Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is to prepare them for global competitiveness.

Ukwuoma said this on Thursday at the ongoing two-day national workshop on Revitalising Technical and Vocational Education, holding in Enugu.

According to him, TVET also prepare students for better collaboration, which is an essential ingredient of sustainable development in the 21st century.

The director general noted that exhibition of products and innovations during the workshop by TVET institutions from across the country, was to showcase “the capabilities and possibilities that already exist within our technical colleges.’’

The workshop, according to him, was to combine technical knowledge with other available knowledge, in order to complement government efforts in lifting the teeming populace from unemployment.

Ukwuoma said that NECETEM has been working to revamp technical and vocational education because of its importance to the sustainable development of Nigeria.

He maintained that one of the objectives of the workshop was to provide a platform for linkages and collaborations among TVET stakeholders and practitioners.

“The significance of TVET cannot be overemphasized, hence the need to continuously engage it to drive development,’’ Ukwuoma said.(NAN)

