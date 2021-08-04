Students’ molestation: association lauds suspension of principal, housemaster in Edo

The Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA), has commended the state Gov. Godwin Obaseki for suspending the principal and housemaster of Edo College, Benin City.

The suspension of the principal and housemaster followed a viral video alleging students’ molestation at the school.

The ECOBA National President, Dr Reuebn Osahon, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said the association strongly endorsed the suspension taken by Obaseki.

Osahon said that ECOBA would join hands with the state government toward ensuring that the lost glory of the school which the unfortunate incident tended to smear would be quickly restored.

“We pledge our commitment to the ongoing investigations by the Edo State Government, and all other efforts at nipping such ugly occurrence in the bud.

“Edo College remains a citadel of learning which products have excelled in diverse areas of endeavour across the globe.

“This ugly act definitely does not represent Edo College.

“We are committed to assisting the government in meting out appropriate punishment and sanctions to all culprits fingered in the dastardly act.

“As a model college, we humbly recommend a stricter admission procedure in instilling excellence and brilliance in the enrolment procedure into the College, as the spoken words by the culprits in the video are completely alien to the Edo College spirit.”

Osahon sympathised with the parents of the brutalised students and their wards.

He assured that the association was making a firm commitment and assurance to parents of Edo College students that the ugly incident would not re-occur in the future. (NAN)

