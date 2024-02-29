Students Loan: ES NELFUND briefs Education Minister on progress made

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr has briefed the Honourable Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and his team on the progress of work leading to the takeoff of the programme.

The Higher Education Loan Scheme is a welcome initiative of President Tinubu aimed at less privileged students in the education sector.

The Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act 2023 was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on June 12, 2023.

By Our Correspondent