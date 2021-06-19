Students laud army’s selflessness in tackling security challenges

Students of Diasies Academy, Abuja, have expressed their appreciation to the Nigerian Army (NA) for selfless sacrifice rendered to the nation in the face of daunting security challenges.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the students gave the commendation during a field trip to Army Headquarters on Friday as part of activities heralding their career week.

The proprietress of the school, Mrs Joyce Obioha, stated that the visit was aimed at exposing the students to their role models in the military and other professions across board.

Obioha added that the visit provided the children, whom she described as future leaders, the opportunity to interact with their role models.

According to her, some of them may become medical doctors, lawyers, engineers, pilots and aspire someday to be in the military.

She commended troops of the Nigerian Army for their resilience in tackling security threats across the nation at these trying times in the country.

Addressing the students, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, described the military as a noble profession that requires discipline and patriotism.

Omozoje, who was represented by Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, further stated that the Army was a voluntary service that required a lot of sacrifice.

He added that students aspiring to be commissioned into the army must obtain the required scores in Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Examinations and select the Nigerian Defence Academy as first choice.

According to the statement, the students witnessed a presentation on the Nigerian Army, where they were enlightened on military service and the requirements for enlistment and commissioning into active service. (NAN)

