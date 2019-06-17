Students’ graduation information in circulation fake, NOUN management alerts

Text messages and phone calls on the graduation of students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) currently circulating in the social media are fraudulent and fake, the management of the university has said.

In a memo, the university’s Registrar, Mr. Felix Edoka, dated June 14, 2019, urged NOUN study centre directors and students to disregard such information as there was nothing like that.

He said, “The said text message directed that interested students should pay the sum of thirty thousand naira only (N30,000)…to graduate.”

According to him, a GTB account with the name: Femi Odunuga, with account number: 0220266582 was issued to fraudulently swindle unsuspecting students of their money.

Mr. Edoka, therefore, reiterated that “the procedure for graduating student in NOUN remains as approved by the Senate and does not require payment of any amount. “

The registrar urged study centre directors to urgently circulate the disclaimer from the management of the university.

