Student,18, jailed for stealing electrical cables

September 13, 2021



A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan  Nama, on Monday sentenced Daniel Isaac, an 18-year- student, to one year imprisonment trespass and theft of electrical cables valued N300,000.


The presiding Judge, Mr Daniel Damulak, who handed down the sentence, however, gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine or one year imprisonment theft and one year imprisonment or N50, 000 fine trespass.

The convict who begged the court leniency, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of theft and trespass.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gowkat had told the court that the case was reported the A Division Police station Jos, on Aug. 8, by one Anas Isah.

He said that the complainant said that on the same date the accused who resides Busa-Buji, about 14.00 hours, broke into his house, disconnected, and stole his house electrical wires valued N300,000 before he was caught.

Gowkat told the court, that during police investigation the accused pleaded guilty to the crime.

He added that the offence contravened section 272, 334 and 337 of the Penal Code Law of Nigeria. (NAN) 

