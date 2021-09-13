Student,18, jailed for stealing electrical cables

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Monday sentenced Daniel Isaac, an 18-year-old student, to one year imprisonment for trespass and theft of electrical cables valued at N300,000.

The presiding Judge, Mr Daniel Damulak, who handed down the sentence, however, gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine or one year imprisonment for theft and one year imprisonment or N50, 000 fine for trespass.

The convict who begged the court for leniency, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of theft and trespass.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gowkat had told the court that the case was reported at the A Division Police station Jos, on Aug. 8, by one Anas Isah.

He said that the complainant said that on the same date the accused who resides at Busa-Buji, at about 14.00 hours, broke into his house, disconnected, and stole his house electrical wires valued at N300,000 before he was caught.

Gowkat further told the court, that during police investigation the accused pleaded guilty to the crime.

He added that the offence contravened section 272, 334 and 337 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

