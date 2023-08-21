Student who made 9As in WASC says school spurred him, advises governments

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ololade Adesina of Rehoboth College in Ilorin, who performed outstandingly in the 2023 West African School Certificate (WASC) examinations, says his school’s policy pushed him into achieving the feat.

Adesina who recorded nine distinctions (A1s) in the examinations said on Monday in Ilorin that the school’s zero tolerance for exam malpractices pushed him into working harder.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) he was however both surprised and very excited with the result from the examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Adesina, who also scored 298 in the last examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said: “I was surprised to see the result and I was very excited.

“But my result is a product of God’s grace, mercy, and favour. I give glory to God for such an excellent performance.”

Speaking on how he achieved the result, Adesina explained that since his school instils discipline in students and has a zero tolerance for examination malpractices, he motivated himself.

”I motivated myself into studying hard, knowing about so many things far from me and reading wide,” he said.

Adesina, whose father and mother hail from Ondo State and Kwara respectively, encouraged governments at all levels to encourage a reading culture among students.

”This can be done by providing well-equipped libraries in strategic places in the society.”

He however admonished students nationwide to continue to work hard and have no mind for shortcuts to success.

Also speaking with NAN on Adesina, the owners of Rehoboth College, Engr. Sam and Mrs Grace Popoola, described as at landmark his feat.

The Chairman of the college’s Board of Governors, Prof Alfred Adegoke, equally expressed the same sentiment.

The trio, in separate interviews, expressed delight that the school was turning out students worthy of emulation year in year out.

NAN reports that Adesina scored distinctions in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and four other subjects.

“Adesina as a sterling example of the values of the school, and another addition to the growing list of successful scholars churned out by the school,” Sam Popoola said,

Adegoke noted that “the remarkable achievement again goes to show the pacesetter, trail-brazer, fore-runner and leader that Rehoboth College has been since its inception some 20 years ago”.

Grace Popoola, on her part, stated that Adesina who was the school’s Head Boy during the 2022/2023 session “showed excellent leadership qualities throughout his secondary education”.

The Popoolas noted that the leadership qualities he has shown over time culminated in his enviable performance in the WASC examinations “thereby positioning Ilorin-based Rehoboth College on the international map”.

On how the school has maintained its students’ academic success yearly in all external examinations, Sam Popoola pointed at the doggedness, tenacity, and sacrifice of the teachers.

”In addition to that, management’s unwavering passion to mould students’ lives on the foundation of Godliness and self-discipline is a contributory factor,” he said.

NAN reports that one of the former students of Rehoboth College, Dada Omotayo, also emerged Overall Best Graduating Student at the Nigerian Law School in 2022.(NAN)

