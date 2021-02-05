Student researcher urges Rivers Govt. to revisit Songhai, Buguma fish farms

Mr Rogers Ogan, a Doctoral Research student, Department of Accountancy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has urged the Rivers Government to revisit its Songhai and Buguma fish farms investment in the state.
Ogan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Port Harcourt that the abandonment of Songhai farm that covered almost every aspect of farming was a loss to the state.
He said that beyond the aerial view of the Songhai farm, the place was a tourist resort as international conferences and seminars were organised there.
“If the Songhai farm, the Banana Plantation and Fish farms completed by the previous administration have been functional till date, over 100,000 Rivers youths will benefit from it.
“If you are in Songhai farm, you will think that you are abroad, but it is Rivers and not abroad; I can’t believe that the Songhai farm is still moribund,” he alleged.
According to Ogan, if Gov. Nyesom Wike will allow Public Private Partnership (PPP) to manage this investment built by the previous administration, Rivers will achieve food security.
“There was a silent revolution in the agriculture sector aimed at ensuring food security in Rivers.
“I urge our listening governor, Wike to visit Songhai and Buguma fish farms, school to land and lots more, he will be convinced and ensure that the farms become functional,” he pleaded.
The student researcher commended the Rivers Government for completing a Cassava Processing Plant in Oyigbo Local Government Area that would employ over 4,500 youths. (NAN)
