Student researcher urges Rivers Govt. to revisit Songhai, Buguma fish farms

Mr Rogers Ogan, a Doctoral Research student, Department of Accountancy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has urged the Rivers Government to revisit its Songhai and Buguma fish farms investment in the state.

Ogan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Port Harcourt that the abandonment of Songhai farm that covered almost every aspect of farming was a loss to the state.

He said that beyond the aerial view of the Songhai farm, the place was a tourist resort as international conferences and seminars were organised there.

“If the Songhai farm, the Banana Plantation and Fish farms completed by the previous administration have been functional till date, over 100,000 Rivers youths will benefit from it.