Student loan applications hit 500,000 in 1 year – NELFUND

Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) says more than 500,000 Nigerian students have applied for loans through its portal in the last one year.

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Director, Strategic Communications of NELFUND, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi.

Oluwatuyi quoted the organisation’s Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, as saying that the milestone achieved within just 11 months of operations underscored the critical need for accessible student financing in Nigeria.

Sawyerr stated that it also highlighted the widespread trust in NELFUND’s mission to democratise access to tertiary education.

“This is more than just a number; it’s a signal of hope for families across Nigeria.

“We are witnessing a nationwide demand for opportunity, and NELFUND is proud to be at the heart of this transformation.

“Since the launch of the portal, students across the country have actively engaged with the application process for both institutional and upkeep loans, demonstrating the relevance and urgency of the fund’s efforts,” he said.

The managing director reiterated NELFUND’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accessibility and efficiency, as the process continued.

He called on stakeholders to join in supporting the fund’s vision of equitable education for all. (NAN)