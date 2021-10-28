Student jailed 16 months for stealing iPhone, T-shirts

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday sentenced a student, Rotgak Audu, to 16 months imprisonment for stealing an iPhone, T-shirts and two jerseys.

The presiding Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Audu after he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft and begged for leniency.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000.

He also ordered the convict to pay N22, 000 in compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Daniel Longwal told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo, Jos, Police station, on Oct. 18, by the complainant, Longji David.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation the convict pleaded guilty to the crime.

He added the two t-shirts and jerseys, were recovered from the convict but the iPhone and the N1, 000 were not.

Longwal added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 333 and 273 of the Plateau Penal Code, law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

