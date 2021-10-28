Student jailed 16 months for stealing iPhone, T-shirts

An Upper Area sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, Thursday sentenced a student, Rotgak Audu, to 16 months imprisonment for an iPhone, T-shirts and two jerseys.

The presiding Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Audu after he pleaded guilty to  criminal trespass and theft and begged for leniency.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000.

He also ordered the convict to pay N22, 000 in compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Daniel Longwal told the that the case reported at the Anglo, Jos, Police station, Oct. 18, by the complainant, Longji David.

The prosecutor further told the that during police investigation the convict pleaded guilty to the crime.

He added  the two t-shirts and jerseys, recovered from the convict but the iPhone and the N1, 000 not.

Longwal added that the contravened the provisions of sections 333 and 273 of the Plateau Penal Code, law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

