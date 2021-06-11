Student dies from gunshot wound as bandits attack Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic

June 11, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project, Reports & Commentary, Security 0



At least one student has confirmed dead after bandits attacked Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic,in Zaria, Kaduna State.Another student was injured during the shooting.

At least eight as well as lecturers were kidnapped by the bandits.

development was confirmed in a by Kaduna State Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs,Mr Samuel Aruwan on Friday.

He said, “The Kaduna State Government has briefed by security agencies of an attack by armed bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday night.

“According to the briefing, the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically. In the process, were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. They were identified as:Ahmad Muhammad and Haruna Isyaku Duniya

“They were rushed to the hospital medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to wounds and died early morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment.

lecturers and about eight were abducted from the institution during the attack.”

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed the repose of the soul of the student killed, while sending condolences to family. He wished the injured student a speedy .

As at the time of update, senior government and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution, Aruwan said.

Tags: , ,