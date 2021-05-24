Student dies from fire accident recorded while charging phone at fuel station

May 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Kaduna State College of Nursing and Midwifery has confirmed the death of one of its , Lydia Dantata, in a petrol filling station fire opposite its Kafanchan campus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that about 10 of the school were caught in the fire at the petrol station where they had gone to charge phones May 18.

The had gone to charge phones at the filling station because there was a state-wide power outage which followed the five-day warning strike embarked upon by the NLC last week.

Fire broke out when an box they tried to plug at the section provided for them to charge phones sparked fire at the time petrol was being discharged from a tanker at the station.

The overseer of the campus, Mr Ephraim Dyages, told NAN in Kafanchan Monday that Dantata died at about 3 a.m.

She died at the Jos University Teaching University (JUTH) where she was treatment alongside another student after they sustained degree burns.

Dyages said five other students were treatment at the General Hospital, Kafanchan, noting that the parents of three others requested to take children elsewhere.

“Two students were taken to JUTH, and unfortunately we lost one of them and the others are at the General Hospital, Kafanchan.

“The cases of five students taken to the General Hospital, Kafanchan, can be managed there though their injuries were not minor.

“Initially, there were eight students at the hospital, but the parents of three of them requested to take them elsewhere for treatment,’’ he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,