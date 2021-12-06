Student bags 4 months imprisonment for stealing iPad

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 21-year-old student, Paul Caleb, to four months imprisonment for stealing an iPad tablet computer.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Caleb after he pleaded guilty to the one count of theft.

“The defendant has no cause to show why he should not be convicted; I, therefore, convict him for the offence of theft”, Emmanuel said.

He however, gave the convict an option of N6,000 fine and warned him to desist from crime.

The convict, a resident of Barnawa Kaduna, stole the iPad valued N150,000.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, one Mary John, a resident of Narayi Kaduna, lodged a complaint against the defendant at the Barnawa Police Station on Dec. 3.

Leo said that the convict went into the complainant’s shop located at Bayan Dutse Narayi with the intention of charging his phone, but stole her IPad.

He said the convict was caught and handed over to the police when a customer saw him hiding the tablet computer in his cloth.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened the provision of Section 57 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

