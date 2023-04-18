Strive to elevate our country to greatness, NOUN VC tells 17,674 freshmen

Professor Olufemi Peters addresses the new NOUN students

The Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, has implored the new students of the institution to strive to elevate Nigeria to its deserved place of greatness in Africa and the world.

Peters stated this on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the 24th Matriculation Ceremony of the university, which took place virtually across its various study centres nationwide.

He said: “I am indeed hopeful that you will, as you pass through our university, acquire the appropriate knowledge and skills, as well as the requisite strength of character and tenacity, to sail through the challenges of today’s modern world of global competition.

“It is the only way in which you can make a positive mark as we all strive to elevate our country, Nigeria to its deserved place of greatness in Africa and the world.”

The vice-chancellor also urged them to utilise the opportunities offered by the flexibility and openness of their study in NOUN to excel more than their peers elsewhere.

“For those that are engaged in a vocation and or employment, it is an opportunity to excel in your career and to demonstrate the efficacy of continuous education thorough open and distance learning, in adding value to your competence at work, to the delight of your employers,” Peters said.

The new entrants, comprising of 12, 954 undergraduates, 4, 716 postgraduates and 4 Ph.D students in various faculties, will join an already existing population of over 150,000 students studying for various degrees in the university.

According to Peters, “The uniqueness of the university will evoke special interests in you; from people that are eager to know how you receive your lectures, when you receive them, to wanting to know the quality of your academic training in the university.

“I enjoin you, therefore, to be dedicated to your studies and be good ambassadors of this university,” he said.

Speaking on the marked attributes of NOUN, Peters said the university’s mode of teaching and service delivery is not restricted by the barriers of distance, location, or the bias of race and creed.

He said: “I am particularly glad to inform you that your university is privileged to operate in sync with the emerging world order of a global village in the information age.”

NOUN, he said, takes the “Gown to the Town” dictum by providing equal access to quality education for all citizens, irrespective of their social circumstances, their creed, and wherever they are located.

He advised the new entrants to form peer groups of whatever hue where common issues relating to their study can be shared and discussed, adding that the university has provided an e-ticketing feedback system to resolve complaints encountered during the course of their studies.

“This and other delivery applications, including the simplified assessment processes (tutorials, tests and examinations) will make your study at NOUN a most rewarding educational experience,” he added.

The Registrar of the university, Mr. Oladipo A. Ajayi, administered the matriculation oath on the students via the Zoom platform, urging them to abide by all the rules and regulations of the university in order to avoid expulsion.