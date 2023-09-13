Strikes not inevitable, preventable – Aremu

The Director General Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies Ilorin (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, has said strikes are not inevitable just as they are preventable.

Aremu made this assertion in a statement made available Wednesday evening. His statement came amid reports of labour’s plan to embark on an indefinte strike next week.

While acknowledging the commitment of ministers in charge of labour towards dialogue, Aremu, a renowned labour activist expressed hope that labour and government will find a common ground.

He said, “Strikes are just the means not the end! The end is improved welfare for working men and women at this challenging times.

“I know that President Tinubu is concerned about the plight of all ! His quotable quote is “let the poor breath”.

” The Honourable minister of Labour Simeon Lalong and Minister of state Labour, Ikiru have also demonstrated commitment to dialogue with NLC and TUC. Strikes are therefore preventable.

” I think both government and organized labor will soon find a common ground. Strike is certainly not inevitable indeed it is preventable but rewarding negotiations and compromises by the two parties ! “

