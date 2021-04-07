Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yobe council, on Wednesday, pledged support for Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The congress pledged the support in a statement issued by its Chairman, Mr Muktar Tarbutu, and made available to newsmen in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two unions are currently embarking on industrial actions to press home their respective demands.

Tarbutu called on members of the two labour unions to continue pressing home their demands through appropriate channels and without breach of law and order.

He said that NLC would continue to support and solidarise with them at all the times.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yobe council, appreciates the way and manner PASAN and JUSUN are demanding for financial autonomy of national and state houses of assembly as well as judicial commissions all over the country,” he added.

NAN recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed into law the financial autonomy of the two bodies through Executive Order No. 10 of 2020. (NAN)

