Strike: Yobe NLC pledges support for PASAN, JUSUN

April 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yobe council, on Wednesday, pledged support Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The congress pledged the support in a statement issued by Chairman, Mr Muktar Tarbutu, and made available newsmen in Damaturu.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two unions are currently embarking on industrial actions press home their respective .

Tarbutu called on members of the two labour unions continue pressing home their through appropriate channels and without breach of law and order.

He said that NLC would continue to support and solidarise with them at all the times.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yobe council, appreciates the way and manner PASAN and JUSUN are demanding financial autonomy of and state of assembly as well as commissions all over the ,” he added.

NAN recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed into law the financial autonomy of the two bodies through Executive Order No. 10 of 2020. (NAN)

