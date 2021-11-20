Strike suspension: Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan trains resume service Saturday — NRC boss

The Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail services will resume operations at 9.15 a.m. and 1p.m. on Saturday respectively, following the suspension of strike by railway workers.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The NRC management and the union had directed workers to resume work with immediate effect in a joint communique suspending the strike on Friday night.

NAN reports that the railway workers had on Thursday embarked on a three-day warning strike over staff welfare issues, thus paralysing rail transportation across the country. (NAN).

