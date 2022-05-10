Strike: Stakeholders in Ekiti urge FG, ASUU to resolve differences

Stakeholders in education sector in Ekiti have appealed to both the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their differences in the interest of Nigerian students and parents.

Some of the stakeholders, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday, decried the extension of the strike by ASUU, describing is as unfortunate.

Mr Bayode Fatoba, a civil servant, described the situation as unfortunate and disturbing that his children were experiencing delay in their academics as a result of incessant strike by ASUU.

Fatoba noted that the education sector of the country would suffer serious setback if the federal government did not meet the demands of ASUU.

“Honestly, the current strike embarked upon by ASUU will destroy the academic standard of our university education in Nigeria if the federal government decides to ignore them.

“My two children in the university have been idle because they are tired of staying at home sleeping and playing.

“I am, therefore, appealing to both parties to resolve their differences and call-off the strike in the interest of Nigerian students,” he said.

Another parent, Mrs Bukola Ogundana, a trader, appealed to both the federal government and ASUU to consider the plights of students that had become idle.

Ogundana described the news of extension of the strike by ASUU as unfair to the students because a lot of them were in their final year.

She advised the federal government to improve the education sector and stop regular strikes by the union.

Mr Bode Oguntuase, a teacher, said the extension of the strike by ASUU was not good for the education system of the country.

He said the demands of the lecturers could be genuine and reasonable, but the people suffering from the ongoing strike were the innocent students whose time were being wasted and their parents, most of whom obtained loans to sponsor their education.

“I want to appeal to both ASUU and the federal government to resolve their differences to allow the students resume in due time.

“It is quite unfortunate that the Nigerian education system is undergoing challenges, thereby causing setbacks for students.

“For example, a student who ought to have graduated in 2022 might end up graduating in 2023 or 2024; this is unfair,” he said.

Mrs Foluke Fagbemi, another civil servant, said the activities of both ASUU and the federal government did not indicate that the strike would be suspended soon.

Fagbemi noted that if the federal government did not take proactive measures to resolve its differences with ASUU, the students might stay at home for the whole year.

She appealed to the two parties to take steps to restore peace to the education sector.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if the federal government and ASUU do not resolve their differences in due time, the students might stay at home for the whole year.

“As we all can see, there is no indication that the parties are ready to have a peaceful dialogue on the way forward and as a concerned parent, I am worried about the education system of Nigeria,” she said.

NAN reports that some of the male students in Ikole-Ekiti are beginning to engage in motorcycle business and learning computer, while some female students have enrolled in various skill acquisition schemes such as tailoring, hairdressing, cake baking, among others.

NAN also reports that ASUU had on Monday rolled over its warning strike by another 12 weeks.

The union, in a statement issued by the National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said after a review of the situation, it decided to roll over the strike by another 12 weeks. (NAN)

