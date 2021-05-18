Strike: SMEs in Kaduna count losses, urges speedy resolution

  of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Kaduna State have urged the state to end the current industrial action by Labour unions in the state as it was negatively impacting  their businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)  Kaduna state chapter on Monday,   embarked on a five day warning strike to press home demands over the sack of  in the State.

Mr Ruphus Eke, a welder at Narayi lamented that business had been grounded due to lack of electricity, explaining that using power generating set was not an option for kind of profession.

“Although, the strike well intended, the attendant for some of us unbearable.

am completely incapacitated without electricity, so am at the mercy of the power company,” he lamented.

Mrs Irene Musa who operates a beauty salon along post office junction, Sabo told NAN that her profit would not add up, since she spent extra money on fuel to power her generator.

cannot afford to power the generator all day as such, some customers prefer where there electricity.

want the to come to agreement  with labour so that our businesses can thrive.”

Miss Esther Jacob who operates a business center within the premises of Kaduna State University (KASU)  said she did not open as the  school has been closed.

“You can imagine what happens to some of us that depend on our small earning to cater for personal and family needs.

“I plead with the parties involved to come to a so that people can  go about their normal businesses,” she added. (NAN)

