Operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Kaduna State have urged the state government to end the current industrial action by Labour unions in the state as it was negatively impacting their businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna state chapter on Monday, embarked on a five day warning strike to press home demands over the sack of civil servants in the State.

Mr Ruphus Eke, a welder at Narayi lamented that his business had been grounded due to lack of electricity, explaining that using power generating set was not an option for his kind of profession.

“Although, the strike is well intended, the attendant consequences for some of us is unbearable.

“I am completely incapacitated without electricity, so I am at the mercy of the power company,” he lamented.

Mrs Irene Musa who operates a beauty salon along post office junction, Sabo told NAN that her profit would not add up, since she spent extra money on fuel to power her generator.

“I cannot afford to power the generator all day as such, some customers prefer where there is electricity.

“I want the government to come to agreement with labour so that our businesses can thrive.”

Miss Esther Jacob who operates a business center within the premises of Kaduna State University (KASU) said she did not open as the school has been closed.

“You can imagine what happens to some of us that depend on our small earning to cater for personal and family needs.

“I plead with the parties involved to come to a compromise so that people can go about their normal businesses,” she added. (NAN)

