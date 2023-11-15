Strike: Senate convenes emergency meeting with labour leaders

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has called for an emergency meeting with labour leaders over the ongoing nationwide strike action.

Coming under matter of urgent national importance, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele said the Senate must do everything within its means to urge the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and other labour unions to call off the ongoing indefinite strike in the interest of Nigerians.

Therefore, Senate resolved that the Senate leadership should hold an emergency meeting with the labour leaders to ensure that the issue is resolved immediately to save the economy.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, (Edo North), former President of the NLC in his contribution said “we must condemn act of brutality meted to anyone”, adding that “we have obligation not only to intervene, but find solution. We must take advantage to let government to honour all their agreement with workers”.

