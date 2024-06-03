Strike: School owners urge labour, FG to forge common grounds

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has urged Nigeria union bodies against strike action but resorts for peaceful resolution with the Federal Government.

The National President of the Association, Mr Yomi Otubela made this plea in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Otubela said that the association identified with the struggles of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to improve the living conditions of workers in affiliated organisations.

“It is important that we prioritise the well-being of our nation and work towards a peaceful resolution that benefits the workers, the economy, and the overall social fabric of Nigeria.

“Rather than resorting to industrial action, we encourage both the federal government and the unions to further engage in constructive dialogue, negotiation, and mediation to find a mutually acceptable solution.

“NAPPS is willing to offer its support and expertise in facilitating the negotiation process to ensure a fair and sustainable resolution for all parties involved,” he said.

Otubela added that their members were enjoined not to participate in the indefinite strike by NLC/TUC commencing on June 3.

“A strike action will disrupt the education sector, affecting both students and teachers.

“Continued stability in the education system is crucial for the growth and development of our nation.

“The ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will continue as scheduled by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

“Students are advised to adhere to the original timetable and ensure timely attendance. Take note that other West African countries that are involved in WASSCE won’t wait for Nigerians,” he said.

Otubela called on school owners and teachers to facilitate a conducive environment for students and staff during this period.

“Communication channels should be opened and maintained to address any arising issues promptly. You can reach us for help through info@napps.com.ng,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that NLC and TUC had declared a nationwide strike beginning from Monday, June 3, over the tripartite committee’s inability to agree on a new minimum wage and hike in electricity tariff. (NAN)

By Oluwakemi Oladipo