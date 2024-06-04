Strike: Operations resume at MMA

Aviation Unions have opened barricaded airport terminals, following suspension of an indefinite strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Mr Francis Akinjole, General Secretary of Air Traffic Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), said that the strike was ‘relaxed’ for a week to enable the unions to continue talks with the Federal Government on a new minimum wage.

Akinjole said that all blocked access points at the domestic airport terminals I (General Aviation Terminal) and II (Murtala Muhammed Airport II) and others had been opened.

Mr Alale Adedayo, President General of Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), said that the organised labour had accepted Federal Government’s offer for continued negotiations.

Adedayo said that flight operations had re-started on the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities at the domestic wing are in full swing.

Passengers were seen boarding Value Jet, Ibom Air, Arik Air and United Nigeria Airline at Murtala Mohammed Airport II managed by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd.

Mr Muyioluwa Maraiyese, a Value Jet passenger going to Abuja, said that he expected the labour unions to barricade roads during the strike to disallow road transport since they disrupted flight operations.

However, at the Lagos to Abuja check-in stand of the Air Peace, it was announced that flights had been re-scheduled.

An aggrieved passenger of the airline, Monalisa Phillip said that the airline did not give any reason for the flight re-scheduling.

NAN reports that the NLC and TUC on Tuesday suspended the indefinite strike for a week to enable continued negotiations with the Federal Government on a new minimum wage.

Tbe unions embarked on the strike on Monday following inconclusiveness of negotiations on a new minimum wage (NAN)