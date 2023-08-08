Strike: NMA backs NARD, urges FG to resolve dispute

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the federal government to resolve areas of disagreement inorder to end the ongoing strike action by resident doctors.

The President of the NMA, Dr Uche Ojinma made this known in a statement noted that the labour dispute has been allowed to linger for so long to the detriment of Nigerians.

Dr Ojinma therefore urged the Federal government to address identified areas of disagreement for a quick resolution of the dispute.

He said,”The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) as the umbrella body for all doctors in Nigeria is the mother association to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and hence as a matter of policy must protect/promote her interest.

“It is our belief that this avoidable labour dispute has gone on for far too long to the detriment of the common Nigerian citizen.

“We hereby call on our Government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.”

The NMA President added,”NMA also calls on NARD to extend a gesture of goodwill towards the Government in the interest of our suffering patients and fellow citizens.

“Let’s put aside all obstacles (contrived or real) towards speedy resolution of this dispute for the love of the Nation.

“A better Nigeria is a tangible reality if we all do right by this nation.

“God bless all Nigerian doctors taking care of Nigerians in Nigeria.”

