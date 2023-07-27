Strike: NLC issues 7-day ultimatum to FG over anti-poor policies

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has issued the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to immediately reverse all anti-poor and anti-workers’ policies or face a nationwide strike from Aug. 2.

The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, said this in a communique, he jointly signed with Mr Emma Ugboaja, General Secretary of the union, on Thursday in Abuja.

The communique was issued at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the NLC held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ajaero said CWC had observed the crippling economic situation faced by Nigerians and its consequences on the masses such as suffering and poverty.

He said CWC noted that these are clear results of the insensitive policies and actions of the present administration.

According to him. the CWC-in-session subsequently resolved to give the federal government a seven-day ultimatum within which to meet all our demands.

“We will embark on a nation-wide action beginning Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, to compel the government to reverse its anti-poor and anti-workers policies

“We have directed all affiliates and state councils to begin immediate mobilisation and closely work with associations, individuals and other entities, including the ones already on the streets, to ensure that government listens to the people,” he said.

He said CWC also demands the immediate reversal of the recent hike in PMS price, increase in public school fees, the release of the eight months withheld Salaries of University lecturers and workers and increase in VAT.

The NLC president said the CWC has also called on government to immediate inaugurate omthe Presidential Steering Committee as agreed in the earlier consequential dialogues.

“To also begin the building across the nation of a Coalition of all Nigerians where all will be leaders and all will be followers.

“To call on all civil society organisations and Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilization to take action on their own to save our nation

“The union directs all affiliates and state councils to begin immediate mobilisation and closely work with associations, individuals and other entities, including the ones already on the streets, to ensure that government listens to the people.” (NAN)

