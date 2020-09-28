Strike: NECA lauds FG, Labour for embracing dialogue

Share the news













The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on Monday commended the Federal Government and Labour for embracing social dialogue in the resolution of issues of concern, and suspension of the proposed strike.

Its Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“As you are well aware, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had threatened to embark on industrial action over the government’s refusal to reverse the hike in electricity tariff and fuel pump price on Sept. 28, 2020.

“However, after several engagements between labour and the government, the strike was suspended.

“This is with understanding on some issues, such as the setting up of a Technical Committee on the issue of electricity tariff reforms.

“This has always been NECA’s position that the parties should amicably resolve issues through social dialogue, especially as Nigeria is a signatory to the Fundamental Conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“Also, our jurisprudence recognises dialogue in resolution of issues,” he said.

The NECA chief, however, urged government to see other stakeholders as developmental partners in the country.

He also advised that the issues should not escalate to the point of threats and conflict before social dialogue could be embraced.

“We expect that discussions on the concerns raised by the parties would be considered and a lasting solution reached, in the interest of the country.

“The two weeks period should give the parties time to discuss and arrive at an amicable resolution.

“A final resolution of these issues is expected and the involvement of other relevant stakeholders should be considered as well,” Olawale said.

NAN reports that NLC and TUC had early on Monday morning suspended the strike scheduled to commence Sept. 28.

This followed an agreement reached with the Federal Government at a meeting, which started at 8.30p.m on Sept. 27 and ended at 2:50a.m on Sept. 28.

After exhaustive deliberations on the issues raised by the labour unions, the meeting agreed to suspend the application of the cost-reflective electricity tariff adjustments for two weeks. (NAN)

Related